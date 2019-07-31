Rosario went 4-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Hitting in an AL park has its advantages. Rosario batted eighth Tuesday, but without the pitcher behind him in the order, the shortstop saw more hittable pitches than usual and took advantage. The 23-year-old has been en fuego since the All-Star break, slashing .373/.422/.610 through 16 games with two homers, two steals, five RBI and 11 runs.