Rosario went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's matchup against the Diamondbacks.

The 22-year-old shortstop went deep in both the sixth and seventh inning of Sunday's game for his first two home runs of the season. Through 40 games this season, Rosario has put together a .248/.273/.368 batting line and has driven in 14 runs. The Mets begin a three-game set with the Marlins on Monday.