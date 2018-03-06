Mets' Amed Rosario: Has MRI on knee
Rosario had an MRI on his sore left knee Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Rosario was originally removed from Saturday's game due to knee irritation. He had an MRI after his discomfort increased while jogging Monday. More information on the seriousness of his injury should become clear after the MRI results are made public. If Rosario ends up missing extended time, Jose Reyes, Gavin Cecchini and Wilmer Flores would be the leading candidates to start at shortstop.
