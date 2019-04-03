Mets' Amed Rosario: Has productive night
Rosario went 1-for-4 with a double, walk, two RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Marlins.
Rosario played a big part in the Met's first inning explosion, driving a two-RBI double to left field. He later reached base on a walk and subsequently stole second base, his first of the season. After leading off Monday, Rosario was back to batting seventh Tuesday and he continues to bat primarily towards the bottom of the solid Mets' lineup.
