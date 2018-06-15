Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Rosario got a hold of his fourth home run of the season, this one coming off right-hander Archie Bradley. It was his first home run since May 25 and just his third extra-base hit in that span. It's been a disappointing campaign for Rosario, as he is hitting just .238/.268/.357 across 210 at-bats.

