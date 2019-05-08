Rosario is starting at shortstop and hitting second Wednesday against the Padres.

This marks the third time in four games Rosario is situated in the two hole after primarily hitting in the bottom third of the order for the first month of the season. The move is warranted, as the young shortstop is slashing .280/.317/.417 with a pair of homers and four stolen bases through 33 gamer, though it's unclear if Rosario will stick near the top of the order once Jed Lowrie (knee) returns.