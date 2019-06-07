Rosario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Giants.

The shortstop led off the bottom of the first inning with his second long ball in as many games. Rosario is slashing a solid .275/.310/.600 over his last 10 contests, and he already has eight homers through 59 games in 2019 -- one shy of last year's career high.

