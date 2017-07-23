Mets' Amed Rosario: Hospitalized with stomach problem
Rosario has been out since July 17 due to a stomach issue.
The Mets' top prospect was hospitalized in Memphis recently after missing six straight contests with the current issue. No official diagnosis has come forth as of now, but given the length of his absence and the fact that he's in the hospital makes this seem like a fairly serious issue. More information should come forth in the coming days as doctors have more of a chance to examine him.
