Rosario went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to the Braves.

Rosario's fifth-inning triple scored Michael Conforto. The shortstop Rosario then came home himself on a Jeff McNeil sacrifice fly. Through two games, Rosario is 3-for-7 -- it's early in 2020, but the 24-year-old appears set to prove last season's .287 batting average wasn't a fluke.