Rosario will start at shortstop and lead off Thursday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Brandon Nimmo (neck) and Jeff McNeil (hamstring) have been the Mets' primary leadoff options this season, but with both landing on the injured list next week, Rosario appears poised to fill the table-setting role for the time being. The leadoff assignment could translate to more running opportunities for Rosario, who hasn't attempted a steal since May 5.