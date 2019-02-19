Mets' Amed Rosario: Likely hitting eighth
Manager Mickey Callaway said Rosario will likely hit eighth, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rosario spent most of his time hitting either first or last for the Mets in 2018. Following the offseason addition of veteran Jed Lowrie, it sounds like the youngster will begin the season situated near the bottom of New York's lineup, which could cut into his stolen base total -- he managed 16 of his 24 steals from the top of the order last season. Rosario made 22 starts from the eight hole in 2018, slashing .260/.333/.425 with two stolen bases in those appearances.
