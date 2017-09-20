Rosario (illness) is out of the lineup and likely unavailable off the bench for Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Rosario is improving from gastroenteritis, which caused the shortstop to remain in his hotel room all day Tuesday. He should be able to fly back to New York with the club Wednesday evening, and will use Thursday's scheduled day off to recover from this illness. Looking ahead to Friday's series opener against the Nationals, Rosario should be considered day-to-day, although manager Terry Collins could choose to keep him out of the starting nine if his symptoms fail to subside.