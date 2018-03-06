Rosario's MRI revealed no serious issues Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Rosario has been out for a few days with knee soreness, though the MRI was apparently on his groin and hamstring. His knee is reportedly feeling better. It seems as though he's dealing with multiple minor leg ailments but that none are considered serious. He should be back in action within a few days and will be unaffected by Opening Day barring any further setbacks.