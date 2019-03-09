Mets' Amed Rosario: Not playing Saturday
Rosario (hand) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Luis Guillorme will garner the starting nod at shortstop while Rosario gets another day off to recover from a sore left hand. The Mets are likely just playing things safe with Rosario, who was cleared of any structural damage to the hand when he was struck by a pitch in Monday's exhibition against the Rays.
