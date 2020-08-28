site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Amed Rosario: Not starting second game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Rosario went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in the first game Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for Game 2. Luis Guillorme will start at shortstop in his absence.
