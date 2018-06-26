Rosario is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

Manager Mickey Callaway has not revealed any official changes at the shortstop position for the Mets, but Jose Reyes started cutting into Rosario's playing time last week and has now started three straight games at shortstop, so the two players are at least seemingly on equal ground at the moment.

