Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

As anticipated, the top prospect will head to the majors to begin his tenure as the Mets' everyday shortstop. Rosario impressed during his first full season in Triple-A, slashing .328/.367/.466 with 19 stolen bases., and he'll look to carry that success into the big leagues. To make room for him on the active roster, Matt Reynolds was sent back to Las Vegas.