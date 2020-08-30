site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Amed Rosario: On bench Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Rosario is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Rosario is 4-for-20 over his past seven games and will take a seat for Sunday's matinee. Andres Gimenez will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Mets.
