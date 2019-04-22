Rosario isn't in Monday's lineup against the Phillies due to an illness, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Rosario has collected a base hit in each of his previous eight games, but he'll be held out due to a stomach bug. The Mets are hopeful he'll be available to pinch hit if needed. In his absence, Luis Guillorme, who was earlier recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, will draw the start at shortstop and is batting seventh.