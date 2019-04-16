Mets' Amed Rosario: Picking up pace
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Phillies.
The 23-year-old shortstop is in a groove at the plate, slashing .310/.355/.483 over the last seven games. Rosario's typical spot towards the bottom of the Mets' lineup does limit his counting-stat production -- he's got one homer, one steal, three runs and six RBI during the current hot streak -- but he continues to tease a possible breakout in 2019.
