Mets' Amed Rosario: Pops fourth homer
Rosario went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Nationals.
The shortstop took Patrick Corbin deep in the first inning for his fourth homer of the year. Strikeouts remain the biggest obstacle between Rosario and a true breakout at the plate -- he fanned twice Monday, leaving him with a 26.6 percent strikeout rate on the year -- but he continues to make incremental progress overall, slashing .265/.311/.410 through 43 games.
