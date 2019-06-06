Rosario went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

His fourth-inning blast off Tyler Beede gave Rosario seven homers on the year, including three in his last 12 games. The shortstop's .251/.294/.416 slash line does limit his fantasy appeal to deeper formats, but the 23-year-old could still enjoy a second-half surge as he did in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories