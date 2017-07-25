Rosario could be called up after the trade deadline passes, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

This is speculation at this point, although it would make sense given the fact that the Mets are in the process of shopping infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. If a deal for Cabrera goes through and Rosario does in fact head to the big leagues, the top prospect would more than likely assume everyday shortstop duties, forcing Jose Reyes to shift back to third base. Again, no official word has come forth on this subject at this point, but it seems like everyone's patience with the Mets' front office will be rewarded very soon.