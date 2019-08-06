Rosario went 3-for-9 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base across both games of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Marlins.

The shortstop hit second in both games, and with Robinson Cano (hamstring) now out of the picture, Rosario could well remain in a prime spot in the batting order for the rest of the season. Monday's output gives him 12 homers and 14 steals on the year, and he's slashing a dazzling .360/.400/.562 in 23 games since the All-Star break.