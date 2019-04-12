Rosario went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and four RBI Thursday against the Braves.

Rosario took Kevin Gausman deep in the second inning to record his first home run of the season. In the sixth inning, he tacked on an RBI-single that put the Mets up 4-2. Though there hasn't been a lot of power in his profile early on, Rosario has driven in ten runners and is currently hitting .283 despite a 29.4 percent strikeout rate.