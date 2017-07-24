Rosario, after missing six games due to an injured hand and stomach issue, is in the Las Vegas lineup Monday, Betsy Helfand of the Review Journal reports.

Helfand reported Sunday that manager Pedro Lopez indicated Rosario had gastroenteritis and was dehydrated but should return to the lineup Monday. This small absence shouldn't affect the timeframe for him to be up in New York, which could be in about one more week, once the July 31 trade deadline passes.