Mets' Amed Rosario: Scores twice
Rosario went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.
Rosario extended his hitting streak to a modest five games, during which he has gone 8-for-22 with four RBI and six runs scored. He has led off in four of those five games, including each of the last four games. While that was assumed to be the case because the Mets had faced left-handed pitching, they faced right-hander Nick Kingham Thursday, raising the possibility that this could be a long-term experiment. Based on the early returns, Rosario could have run-scoring upside if he continues to man the leadoff spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.