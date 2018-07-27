Rosario went 2-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Pirates.

Rosario extended his hitting streak to a modest five games, during which he has gone 8-for-22 with four RBI and six runs scored. He has led off in four of those five games, including each of the last four games. While that was assumed to be the case because the Mets had faced left-handed pitching, they faced right-hander Nick Kingham Thursday, raising the possibility that this could be a long-term experiment. Based on the early returns, Rosario could have run-scoring upside if he continues to man the leadoff spot.