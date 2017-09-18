Play

Rosario was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Marlins due to an upset stomach, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Rosario should be considered day-to-day after coming down with a stomach bug prior to Monday's series opener in Miami. With Rosario out of the lineup, Jose Reyes slides over to shortstop while Gavin Cecchini enters at second base.

