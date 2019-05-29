Mets' Amed Rosario: Sets table in win
Rosario went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
The 23-year-old did a little bit of everything from the top of the order for the Mets. Rosario now has three multi-hit performances in his last five games, going 7-for-22 (.318) over that stretch with three doubles, a triple and a homer to boost his overall slash line to .262/.307/.421. The steal was also his fifth of the season but first since May 3, but he took a while to get rolling in that category in 2018 as well -- Rosario swiped 18 of his 24 bags last year after the All-Star break.
