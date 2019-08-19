Mets' Amed Rosario: Shines again atop lineup
Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Royals.
Rosario has been spectacular since replacing the injured Jeff McNeil (hamstring) as the team's leadoff man Aug. 14. Through his first five games atop the lineup, Rosario has churned out four multi-hit efforts while scoring six times and driving in five. McNeil is expected to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible next weekend, but Rosario shouldn't be in store for a drastic decline in fantasy value at that point. He'll likely just move down a spot in the order once McNeil is back, a favorable position with rookie phenom Pete Alonso slotting directly behind him.
