Rosario (hand) is out of the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Rosario hasn't played since Monday, when he was removed from the Mets' exhibition against the Rays after taking a pitch off his left hand. With X-rays on Rosario's hand returning negative, the Mets are just taking a cautious approach with their star young shortstop while he contends with some soreness. He should check back into the lineup within a few days.