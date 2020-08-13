Rosario (illness) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals. "Rosario is our shortstop. We're waiting for him to be ready to go, and he'll be back in there," Mets manager Luis Rojas told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Rosario will wind up missing the final three games of the Mets' four-game series with Washington due to a stomach illness, with Rojas stressing that the 24-year-old is still trying to get fully hydrated. Andres Gimenez, who has recorded two extra-base hits and two steals over his last four starts, will slide over from the keystone to fill in for Rosario at shortstop.