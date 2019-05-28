Rosario went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs in the Mets' 9-5 loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Rosario had gone two straight games without a hit coming into this contest, but he broke out with a nice day from atop the order against the Dodgers, lacing his eighth and ninth two-baggers of the season and crossing the plate twice. He's slashing .256/.299/.407 with five homers and 27 RBI through 199 at-bats.