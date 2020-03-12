Play

Rosario went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The shortstop has yet to find his rhythm at the plate this spring, slashing .138/.194/.310 through 31 plate appearances. On the bright side for Rosario, three of his four hits have gone for extra bases (two triples and a double) after the 24-year-old slugged a career-high 52 XBH in 2019. He's locked in as the Mets' starter at the six, and Rosario still has time to build up some momentum before Opening Day.

