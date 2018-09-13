Rosario went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run to help the Mets to a 13-0 victory over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Rosario hasn't provided all that much power this season, as this was just his eighth long ball in 482 at-bats and his .386 slugging percentage isn't an eye-popping number. However, he's been able to maintain a degree of fantasy value thanks to his ability to rack up extra-base hits with 24 doubles and eight triples, as well as his prowess on the basepaths, where he's swiped 18 bags despite getting caught 10 times.

