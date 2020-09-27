Rosario went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during a 4-3 loss to the Nationals in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Andres Gimenez got the start at shortstop for the matinee but left in the second inning with an oblique strain, and Rosario then took Max Scherzer deep in the fourth as his replacement. After an 0-for-3 showing in the nightcap, Rosario is wrapping up a tough campaign that's put his spot as the Mets' shortstop of the future in jeopardy, posting a .245/.266/.367 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 20 runs and a baffling zero steals on only one attempt through 45 games.