Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Nationals.

He blasted his seventh homer of the season to center field in the sixth inning, breaking open a scoreless tie. Rosario has posted improved numbers in August, hitting .273 (24-for-88) with three home runs and six steals in 21 games, but the 22-year-old's .244/.287/.370 slash line on the season still limits his usefulness to deeper fantasy formats.