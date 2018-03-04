Rosario (knee) participated in hitting and fielding drills Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Rosario was lifted from Saturday's spring game due to knee irritation that likely resulted from a HBP in his only plate appearance. He reported an improved status Sunday, though the infielder was held out of running drills as a precaution. Fortunately, this early March issue is not expected to affect Rosario's availability in the regular season.