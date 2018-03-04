Mets' Amed Rosario: Status improving
Rosario (knee) participated in hitting and fielding drills Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Rosario was lifted from Saturday's spring game due to knee irritation that likely resulted from a HBP in his only plate appearance. He reported an improved status Sunday, though the infielder was held out of running drills as a precaution. Fortunately, this early March issue is not expected to affect Rosario's availability in the regular season.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....