Rosario (knee) participated in hitting and fielding drills Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Rosario was lifted from Saturday's spring game due to knee irritation that likely resulted from a HBP in his only plate appearance. He reported an improved status Sunday, though the infielder was held out of running drills as a precaution. Fortunately, this early March issue is not expected to affect Rosario's availability in the regular season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....