Mets' Amed Rosario: Stomach illness improving
Rosario (illness) returned to the Mets' clubhouse Wednesday and said he was feeling "a lot better," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old has been out for several days with a stomach illness, which he said was caused by eating an improperly cooked meal last weekend. Rosario is hoping he can return to the lineup Friday for the start of the team's final homestand. After a slow start upon his arrival to the big leagues, Rosario has turned it on at the dish. He seems poised to be the Mets' starting shortstop for many years to come, and he could leap up near the top of the order in 2018.
