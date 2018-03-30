Mets' Amed Rosario: Strong Opening Day performance
Rosario went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals.
Hitting ninth behind the pitcher's spot, the young shortstop was able to deliver solid fantasy value thanks to the Mets' productivity up and down the lineup. Rosario likely won't produce eye-popping fantasy numbers this season, but if he can continue producing when he gets his chances, the 22-year-old could work his way up into a better spot in the lineup in the second half.
