Mets' Amed Rosario: Strong spring continues
Rosario went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
The young shortstop has been joined at the hip all spring with Robinson Cano, and Rosario seems to have picked up a few pointers at the plate from his Hall of Fame-caliber teammate. The 23-year-old now sports a .400/.478/.800 slash line with two homers and two steals in 20 at-bats, and given Rosario's outstanding athleticism, any skill growth could result in a breakout 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...