Rosario went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The young shortstop has been joined at the hip all spring with Robinson Cano, and Rosario seems to have picked up a few pointers at the plate from his Hall of Fame-caliber teammate. The 23-year-old now sports a .400/.478/.800 slash line with two homers and two steals in 20 at-bats, and given Rosario's outstanding athleticism, any skill growth could result in a breakout 2019.

