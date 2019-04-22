Rosario went 1-for-4 and committed two errors in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The shortstop is suddenly fighting the ball in the field -- Rosario's committed five errors on the year, and all five have come in the last five games. The 23-year-old does have an eight-game hitting streak going, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see manager Mickey Callaway give Rosario a day off sometime soon to clear his head.