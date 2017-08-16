Play

Rosario went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

The opposite-field blast came on a hanging slider by Aroldis Chapman and nearly completed an impressive comeback for the Mets. The rookie shortstop now has a .255/.271/.489 slash line through 14 games in the majors, as five of Rosario's first 12 hits have gone for extra bases (one double, two triples, two homers).

