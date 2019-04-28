Rosario went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Brewers.

His solo shot off Alex Wilson kick-started a four-run seventh-inning by the Mets, but the comeback attempt fell short. Rosario is now slashing .263/.307/.400 through 24 games with two homers, two steals, nine runs and 15 RBI.