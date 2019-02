Rosario went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Rosario opened up the game with a double and came around to score on a groundout later in the inning. His second two-bagger plated a pair of runs in the second inning and helped chase starter Wei-Yin Chen. The shortstop is now 4-for-9 through three games this spring.