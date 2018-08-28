Rosario went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs.

Rosario handed the Mets a two-run lead in the second inning on an RBI single to center field, but the Cubs would come out on top in the series opener. The 22-year-old shortstop has put together a decent month of August thus far, batting .265 with three home runs and 15 RBI through 24 games. He owns a .244/.285/.367 slash line through 124 contests this season.