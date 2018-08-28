Mets' Amed Rosario: Swipes 16th bag
Rosario went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs.
Rosario handed the Mets a two-run lead in the second inning on an RBI single to center field, but the Cubs would come out on top in the series opener. The 22-year-old shortstop has put together a decent month of August thus far, batting .265 with three home runs and 15 RBI through 24 games. He owns a .244/.285/.367 slash line through 124 contests this season.
More News
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Smacks seventh homer•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Day off against Giants•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Finishes strong series against Phillies•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Collects four hits in big win•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Three hits in win over Marlins•
-
Mets' Amed Rosario: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...