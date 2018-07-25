Mets' Amed Rosario: Third straight leadoff assignment
Rosario will start at shortstop and man the leadoff spot for the Mets in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Padres have brought southpaw starters to the hill for each of the three games of the series, so the lefty-hitting Brandon Nimmo has moved down in the order to open up the table-setting role for the righty-hitting Rosario. The 22-year-old has fared well in that capacity over the first two games against San Diego, going 2-for-8 with a triple, walk, stolen base and three runs. Rosario will likely drop to the bottom third of the lineup when the Mets oppose righties.
