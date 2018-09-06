Mets' Amed Rosario: Three hits in win over Dodgers
Rosario went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.
It's his seventh multi-hit performance in his last 10 games, and Rosario now boasts a .318/.346/.457 slash line in 30 games since the beginning of August with three homers, nine steals, 17 RBI and 23 runs. The 22-year-old appears to be developing into the offensive threat his minor-league numbers suggested he could be.
