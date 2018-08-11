Rosario went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over the Marlins.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway continues to ride with Rosario as his leadoff hitter on a regular basis in an effort to force the youngster to focus on working the count and making contact, and at least on Friday, the experiment paid off. The 22-year-old still only has a .235/.278/.349 slash line on the season, however, including a .219/.257/.250 performance through eight games in August.