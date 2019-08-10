Rosario went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's win over the Nationals.

While the base knocks didn't lead to any runs, Rosario still rebounded nicely from an 0-for-4 performance Wednesday. The shortstop is now slashing .357/.394/.551 in 25 games since the All-Star break with three homers, four steals, six RBI and 16 runs, a surge which has earned him the No. 2 spot in the Mets' batting order.

